Officials warn of possible rabies outbreak after bobcat attacks: 'We want to be extra vigilant right now'

"It's very uncommon for bobcats to do that unless they're sick or rabid."

A series of bobcat attacks in neighborhoods north of Prescott, Arizona, has led officials to warn residents about a possible rabies outbreak in the area.

What happened?

Arizona Game and Fish officials said that a bobcat in the Prescott area, tied to several attacks, tested positive for rabies in early May, according to AZFamily. Authorities are now looking into whether the region could be experiencing a broader outbreak.

The attacks reportedly involved three people and three dogs, and officials said the situation appears highly unusual and may involve more than one bobcat.

The first attack was on May 3, and deputies said a man was hospitalized with "significant injuries."

The following day, an attack happened in the early morning hours, more than 7 miles from the first location. A third person was later attacked while walking in a nearby neighborhood.

In another incident, a German shepherd killed the bobcat while protecting its owner and was injured in the process. The dog is now being treated by a veterinarian.

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According to AZFamily, all three victims, including the dog's owner, had cuts and bite injuries and were admitted to the hospital to recover. Deputies were looking into a possible fourth incident involving a different homeowner's dog.

Why does it matter?

As wildlife faces habitat loss and dwindling food sources, they are moving closer into urban areas in search of these things, making human-wildlife encounters more common.

Several people were recently attacked by a beaver found to have rabies at a local nature area, and a rabid fox attacked a young boy in his neighborhood last year.

Officials say this kind of aggressive behavior is extremely rare for bobcats, which generally avoid people. That makes the attacks especially troubling for residents living in or near the affected neighborhoods.

When wildlife is infected with rabies, the effects can spread well beyond the initial encounter. Residents may need to rethink how they walk, exercise, or let pets outside.

The situation is also a reminder that healthy communities depend on healthy ecosystems and strong disease monitoring. When wild animals become sick, it can disrupt the sense of safety people rely on to enjoy outdoor spaces and live alongside nature.

What's being done about it?

For now, officials are urging residents in the Williamson Valley Road area to stay alert, AZFamily reported. Arizona Game and Fish wildlife manager Jesse Baker said people should consider carrying protection such as pepper spray or an air horn.

He also told residents to avoid listening to music outside so they can stay aware of their surroundings. That kind of awareness can be especially important at dawn, dusk, or in quieter neighborhood areas where wildlife may be passing through.

Pet owners should seek immediate treatment for any bites or scratches. AZFamily reported that homeowners whose pets may have been attacked in the Williamson Valley area should notify Arizona Game and Fish.

Officials are also monitoring the situation closely because there may be a second bobcat involved.

"We want to be extra vigilant right now … because there might be a second bobcat involved in this," Baker said. "It's very uncommon for bobcats to do that unless they're sick or rabid."

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