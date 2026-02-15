Concerning image captures massive snake slithering across busy road: 'We couldn't leave this animal in a dangerous situation'

"Although they are not my favorite species …"

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Pennsylvania got quite the shock when it was called in to help rescue a three-foot-long boa constrictor found in the middle of a busy street.

According to UPI, the Columbia Police reached out to the rescue center for assistance after arriving at the scene. While the police waited for a rehabilitator to arrive, they were able to cover the boa constrictor with a garbage can, secured with a brick, to keep the animal (and any nearby humans) safe.

Raven Ridge Wildlife Center shared photos of the incident on its Facebook page and went into more detail about the snake's rescue.

One photo showed the snake in the street, while three others were of the (surprisingly adorable) snake in a cage after its rescue.

The center wrote, "While we don't rehabilitate or take in exotic animals like boa constrictors, we knew we couldn't leave this animal in a dangerous situation, as it was obviously not native to the area."

Raven Ridge also explained that the Forgotten Friends Reptile Sanctuary was helping with the care of the snake, since boa constrictors aren't the center's forte.

They were on the hunt for the snake's owner, too, as they weren't sure whether it escaped or someone released it into the wild. The center then shared tips on how people with exotic pets who are no longer able to keep them can safely turn their snakes over to the proper authorities rather than releasing them to become invasive species.

Facebook fans of the page were grateful for the center's rescue of the boa constrictor.

"Thank you Raven Ridge and Forgotten Friends for being part of the 'helpers' and educators," one person said.

Another added, "Although they are not my favorite species … I'm so glad your organization helped rescue this snake and remove it from a dangerous area."

