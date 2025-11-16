Passengers capture video of unexpected visit from largest animal on earth — here's why it's so important

Passengers on a wildlife cruise were treated to an incredible sight when they spotted a blue whale near their boat.

The blue whale was seen in Akaroa Harbour off the coast of New Zealand during a dolphin watching tour, and you can hear the awe in the onlookers' voices as the massive animal surfaces and crests the surface of the water.

According to Star News, it's the first time a blue whale has been seen in the area since 2020.

Blue whales are the world's largest mammals, reaching 30 meters in length (almost 100 feet) and 180 kilograms (almost 400 pounds) in weight, all on a diet of krill. They play an important role in the food chain, controlling the krill population and maintaining the stability of the food web in the marine ecosystem, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Unfortunately, like so many whale species, blue whales are endangered by human activities, including hunting, fishing, ship strikes, noise pollution, and environmental changes from rising global temperatures.

In New Zealand, in particular, noise pollution is a concern for blue whales due to seismic activity from oil and gas drilling, according to the New Zealand Department of Conservation.

The good news is that blue whales are a sign of overall environmental health, according to the IFAW. The more whales spotted, the better the condition of the ocean at large, and an indication that conservation efforts are working to protect and restore populations.

Observing the whales in the wild is a valuable tool in tracking the population's health, and it is encouraged by the Department of Conservation. Trail cameras are similarly crucial to tracking these kinds of protection efforts, with many animals that would otherwise be difficult to study and track spotted thanks to the hidden cameras.

Recently, animals like the Ross's goose in the U.K., snow leopards in India, and river otters in Canada have all been seen on trail cameras, giving researchers and scientists positive signs that the hard work of protecting various species is paying off.

