Gardener shares photos after spotting 'new housemate' living in yard: 'Gorgeous'

When you focus on growing a natural yard filled with native plants, you increase your opportunities to support local wildlife and see amazing creatures up close.

For example, one person in Australia posted photos on Reddit of their "new housemate," a native lizard called the blue-tongued skink.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster explained that the lizard had started living under their driveway and that they're enjoying its company.

"Put some water out for him on this hot day," the OP wrote.

Allowing native species to thrive in their natural habitats helps stabilize ecosystems and offers many benefits. Native plants and animals form the foundation of local food webs and support the health of pollinators.

Embracing native animals such as blue-tongued skinks, where they've always lived, can also reduce the spread of invasive species. Invasive species are a problem because they often outcompete native species through aggressive behavior, disrupting habitats, and requiring costly management efforts.

In Australia, blue-tongued skinks are considered to be harmless to people, highly adaptable, and beneficial in gardens. They are found throughout the country and hunt insects and snails in gardens, offering natural pest control without chemicals.

No matter where you live, you can rewild your yard to attract local animals and observe their natural behaviors. As a bonus, you'll reduce your lawn maintenance chores while lowering your water bills and saving energy when you grow a natural lawn instead of forcing monoculture grass to survive where it doesn't belong.

Native plants such as clover and buffalo grass are excellent lawn alternatives that help you live more affordably and sustainably while respecting wildlife.

Reddit users pointed out how wonderful it is to have blue-tongued skinks in an Australian garden and shared their comments on the OP's post.

"They are an absolute garden boon," one Reddit user wrote. "They love snails and will solve any snail problems you have."

"Gorgeous, his cousin is living under our deck," another Redditor commented. "Aren't we lucky?"

"Totally harmless and super chill," someone else added. "You've got a good housemate there."

