Viral post sparks outrage after person handles dangerous sea animal: 'Literally one of the deadliest creatures on the planet'

There is no known cure other than waiting out symptoms with treatment and hoping for the best.

Handling wildlife is a risky endeavor, especially if you have no idea what you're touching.

That was the case in a viral post showing someone holding one of the deadliest creatures in the ocean.

In the appropriately named Oops That's Deadly subreddit, a user shared a post of a person holding a tiny blue-ringed octopus.

"Literally one of the deadliest creatures on the planet. They carry enough venom to kill 26 adults. Their bite is so small that you cannot feel it. You won't know until you're paralyzed and suffocate to death. There is no antivenom to cure it," the OP explained in the comments.

According to Discover Wildlife, the blue-ringed octopus has a potent venom called TTX, a neurotoxin said to be 1,200 times more deadly to humans than cyanide. As the OP said, there is no known cure other than waiting out symptoms with treatment, such as being put on a ventilator, and hoping for the best.

Luckily, the species isn't common and is only found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, and it only bites when threatened. But they are very small, no larger than 22 centimeters (8 inches), and can be accidentally stepped on or disturbed — or in the case of the photo, easily held. Because of their size, their bites can be hard to feel, which can lead to disaster.

The image originally came from a post with the caption, "When you let your son grab this just for the content," indicating that they had some sense of the danger they were putting their child in. But clearly not enough since they allowed them to continue holding a highly dangerous and threatened species.

Too many people have had close encounters with animals, either through ignorance or blatant disregard for warnings and rules designed to protect both animals and humans. These scenarios can lead to injury or even death for people as well as euthanasia for some animals.

Redditors were appropriately horrified at the photo and the carelessness it showed.

"General rule in nature. If a creature WANTS to be seen, it's typically something you should stay away from," one person advised.

Another virtually shouted: "STOP. TOUCHING. UNIDENTIFIED. PLANTS. ANIMALS. AND THINGS."

