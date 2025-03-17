  • Outdoors Outdoors

Volunteers spend hours cleaning thousands of oysters for extraordinary cause: 'Hopefully it makes a massive impact'

"This is going to be the largest installation of oysters in Europe."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"This is going to be the largest installation of oysters in Europe."

Photo Credit: iStock

The Blue Marine Foundation is a conservation organization that is dedicated to improving the health of the ocean by addressing overfishing. 

One of its key strategies is to restore marine habitats, and the organization has recently been supporting a project in Chichester, England. As reported by the BBC, local volunteers supported by the foundation have been spending their time scrubbing 4,000 oysters in preparation for a major relocation that hopes to improve water quality in the harbor. 

Oysters are great for improving water quality because they naturally filter out surrounding contaminants. Oysters can filter up to an impressive 150 liters of water a day and used to be found in abundance in the harbor before overfishing, disease, and pollution caused numbers to rapidly decline since the mid-1800s. 

Scrubbing the oysters before they are relocated is important because it protects the existing oyster population in the marina from any pests or contaminants they may have on their shells. The volunteers worked for an entire day at the Institute of Marine Science Laboratory in Southsea to get the job done. Once they are relocated, it will be the biggest installation of oysters in Europe. 

The Blue Marine Foundation has been involved in a lot of projects in the United Kingdom and across the rest of the world that help protect marine environments, from helping to protect and restore kelp forests that provide nursery grounds and habitat to a wide variety of ocean animals, to supporting fishermen in a just transition away from harmful fishing practices like bottom trawling. 

This latest oyster project is one of four Blue Marine is involved in across the UK, with other projects aiming to establish oyster restoration hubs in Scotland, Wales, and a region in the northwest of England. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"This is going to be the largest installation of oysters in Europe. That's really exciting, and hopefully it makes a massive impact," said Lottie Johns, who is co-leading the project with help from Blue Marine, per the BBC.

She added: "They're there, they're feeding and filtering, and they're breeding, and they can start to make a change."

Should we be harnessing the ocean to power our homes?

Absolutely 👍

Leave it be 👎

It depends 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x