More than 110,000 oysters were planted in Virginia last year — here's why it matters

Through a unique "foster parent" program run by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, volunteers in Virginia raised more than 110,000 oysters in 2024, bringing new life to local waterways, The News Virginian reported.

The program transforms community members into oyster gardeners after a simple training seminar. Participants nurture baby oysters for about a year before returning them to sanctuary reefs using wire cages attached to docks, piers, and marinas.

These small but mighty shellfish pack a powerful punch for coastal protection. A single adult oyster filters up to 50 gallons of water daily, removing sediment and algae. This improved water clarity allows vital bay vegetation to thrive in the sunlight. The oysters also create nutrient-rich deposits that support underwater plant growth.

For areas facing rising seas, such as Hampton Roads, oyster reefs offer natural armor against shoreline erosion. The reefs also protect habitats that capture and store carbon, making them silent heroes in building coastal resilience.

The impact spreads far beyond individual gardens. The 110,000 oysters grown in 2024 will filter over 5 million gallons of water daily once fully grown. They join more than 6 billion oysters added to the Chesapeake Bay since 2017 through the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance, which hopes to reach 10 billion by 2025.

"There's nothing quite like the connection between these baby oysters and their foster parents," said Jessica Lutzow, the foundation's oyster restoration specialist in Virginia. "The dedication and love it takes to raise these oysters, from cleaning cages to sending them off to live out on sanctuary reefs, is nothing short of special."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The human connection makes this success story especially meaningful. Now, 64 families and organizations tend oysters at public access points, creating a community of dedicated caretakers.

For Claire Neubert, who raises oysters at a Hampton dock, the experience has been transformative. "I live in an urban environment, and it's amazing to find these babies flourish given all the challenges they face," she said. "At the end of the day, it really becomes a question of who's growing who."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.