Experts thrilled after reintroducing rare 'blue dragon' into wild after near-extinction: 'The public's emotional connection played a big role'

The dramatic recovery of an iconic Caribbean lizard from the brink of extinction has given hope to locals and conservationists alike.

In 2002, there were fewer than 25 blue iguanas left on Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands and the only place on Earth where they're found. Known as the "blue dragon" for its dusky-blue hue and large size, around five feet long, the Grand Cayman blue iguana's numbers have rebounded significantly.

"The public's emotional connection played a big role in the success of the restoration efforts. Blue iguanas are part of Cayman now," Frederic Burton, the director of the Blue Iguana Recovery Program, told CNN.

Blue iguanas enjoyed the run of Grand Cayman without human interaction for centuries, as the islands were uninhabited until the 18th century. As the Smithsonian's profile notes, the arrival of settlers brought habitat destruction and, even more significantly, invasive mammals. Cats, dogs, and Norway rats have all wreaked havoc on the species endemic to the islands. As the largest native species on Grand Cayman, blue iguanas fill a key role in the ecosystem through ecoengineering, nutrient cycling, and seed dispersal.

Thanks to a captive breeding program and the establishment of protected lands, the iguana's conservation status was upgraded from "critically endangered" to "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List. The revival of a threatened species is a boon for the health of the ecosystem and a promising sign for the future. However, it's equally important not to get complacent, as the Grand Cayman blue iguana is still in a precarious position.

Encouragingly, there are several other examples of local groups taking action to protect wildlife worldwide and succeeding. In Argentina, giant otters are bouncing back after a four-decade absence, and endangered species in India's Manas National Park are thriving after a crackdown on poaching. Protecting endangered species is an essential bulwark against biodiversity loss, and good news provides hope for a brighter future.

