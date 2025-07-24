Experts thrilled after reintroducing rare creatures into wild after 40-year absence: 'It's a particularly active and voracious species'

"It's a dynamic we need to better understand."

Dedicated conservationists around the world know the importance of preserving our delicate ecosystems. Ensuring healthy biodiversity not only protects plant and animal life but also helps keep our food chains healthy and thriving.

This is why it's so exciting when animals that have disappeared from their natural habitats reappear.

A family of four otters was recently reintroduced to the Iberá wetlands in Argentina. They now swim freely in a lake in Laguna Paraná, located in the province of Corrientes. Otters have been missing from the region for the past 40 years, and the hope is that this family will begin to repopulate the area.

The mission to reintroduce giant river otters to the wetlands is a joint project between Argentina's National Parks Administration and Rewilding Argentina, and the program was a long time coming. The administrators had to first find suitable river otters and then get international permission to move them.

The giant river otter is endangered around the world. Its numbers have declined because of a combination of habitat loss and illegal hunting. This is, unfortunately, not uncommon. Climate change has made it difficult for many species to survive as natural habitats have been destroyed by droughts and massive wildfires.

But encouragingly, this is only the latest great news on the conservation front. Last year, it was reported that California's gray wolf population doubled for the first time in 100 years. And beavers have been discovered in the wild in Britain, which could provide a natural defense against wildfires and flooding.

The leaders of the Argentine program were thrilled by the potential ramifications of repopulating the giant river otter in the area. The plan is to monitor them closely and release more as time goes on.

"The giant river otter is one of the largest aquatic predators in the wetlands of South America, and it's a particularly active and voracious species," said Sebastián Di Martino, conservation director of Rewilding Argentina.

This is important because the reintroduction of a species will hopefully have a positive impact and help restore massive ecosystems.

As Di Martino explained, "It's a dynamic we need to better understand because, more than recovering one species, we want to recover its ecological role in the ecosystem, so we're measuring the diversity and abundance of fish species in Iberá, via a procedure that assesses DNA in the water and tells us the species that are present and their numbers."

