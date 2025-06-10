Scientists discover elusive creature that was believed to have disappeared decades ago: 'A bit like a unicorn'

"This remarkable discovery was made possible by a group of enthusiastic, motivated, and skilled partners working together."

A team of scientists in South Africa is ecstatic after finding an elusive mammal that was believed to have disappeared, as it hadn't been sighted in decades.

As reported by the Good Things Guy, conservationists from CapeNature, Grootvadersbosch Conservancy, and Helihack, along with volunteer biologists in the Western Cape, discovered the tiny Boosmansbos long-tailed forest shrew at the edge of a pristine forest patch on CapeNature's Boosmansbos Wilderness Area.

The sighting, which was recorded on May 4, is the first time that the mysterious little animal has been sighted in 46 years. The shrew is only found in a small geographical area and this, combined with destructive human activity resulting in habitat loss and rising global temperatures, led to it being listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List in 2016.

Dr. Marienne de Villiers, a CapeNature ecologist, said, "It's been a bit like a unicorn for me — a mythical creature that I thought I would never get a chance to see in real life," per the Good Things Guy.

Discoveries like these are not only exciting but also show that efforts to monitor and conserve natural land are paying off by providing protection to endangered species. Protecting animal and plant populations is important because it conserves biodiversity and ensures that ecosystems continue to function properly.

According to the Royal Society, healthy ecosystems are essential for a number of reasons. They not only provide us with clean air and water, but also the food we eat and many of the ingredients we use in medicines.

Healthy, functioning ecosystems also provide protection against extreme weather. Spending time in nature also helps improve people's physical and mental health by reducing stress and lowering blood pressure.

And as this story demonstrates, small-scale local conservation efforts can help nature remain resilient in the face of challenges, contributing to a cleaner and greener future for the planet.

"This remarkable discovery was made possible by a group of enthusiastic, motivated, and skilled partners working together to achieve a range of biodiversity goals — from conducting surveys to managing invasive alien plants — all in an effort to keep the superb Boosmansbos in a healthy state for all to enjoy," the conservation team said, per the Good Things Guy.

