Officials issue warning after wild predators are spotted in unexpected areas: 'Authorities have now intensified monitoring'

"Residents have been advised not to walk alone late at night or early in the morning."

Wild animals are increasingly being seen near dense neighborhoods in cities across India, and according to local officials, even animals such as blackbucks were spotted moving through roads and open areas near the National Defense Academy.

What's happening?

According to Pune Pulse, four to five blackbucks were seen near the NDA area on Dec. 3, and a video of the animals roaming was taken by residents and then circulated online. And those sightings come shortly after multiple leopard sightings in nearby areas.

Residents told authorities that the animals crossed the open land and main road connecting Chandni Chowk to the NDA campus, prompting safety concerns. According to the Forest Department, the NDA area used to be hilly and forested while supporting wildlife such as blackbucks and leopards.

Why are the sightings concerning?

It's concerning because habitat loss, shrinking green spaces, and resource shortages are making it harder for wildlife to survive in natural environments, as per the U.N., which pushes them closer to human-dense areas.

Experts cited by the BBC seconded the Pune Pulse report and said animals often enter urban areas when food and water sources become less reliable, particularly during the seasonal changes.

What's being done about human-wildlife interactions?

Pune Pulse reported that monitoring has been intensified and that measures are being put in place to ensure safety.

"Authorities have now intensified monitoring in the area. Residents have been advised not to walk alone late at night or early in the morning to avoid unexpected encounters," according to an Instagram post of the blackbuck sighting.

In similar cases, wildlife experts have said that residents should stay calm and avoid approaching any animals. It's important to report sightings to authorities promptly, as continued human-wildlife interactions increase the chance for accidents that can harm both humans and wild animals, and it can lead to them getting too used to being around humans.

