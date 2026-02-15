Homeowner shares photos after spotting bizarre 'slime' in yard: 'It will come back'

A Redditor posted photos of a dark, glossy substance taking over their front lawn and asked the r/gardening community for help.

"What is black slime that is growing on my front lawn and how do I get rid of it?" they wrote.

The images showed wet, black patches clinging to grass blades and pooling over the soil. It looked alarming, and commenters had some fun with that.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Call the national guard. Look for an open portal to the upside down in your nearby area," one wrote.

Another played along, saying, "For an instructional video, you should immediately watch Venom and Venom 2."

But a more helpful reply broke down what was going on: "It is slime mold, of which there are many varieties. The black substance on lawns is a primitive organism that is actually beneficial. It creeps along leaf blades eating dead organic matter, bacteria, and even other molds.

"To remove it, simply sweep it off with a broom or spray the hose or rake it off the grass blades. However, it will come back if the conditions that made it grow in the first place have not changed."

Slime mold tends to pop up when lawns stay warm and damp for extended stretches. It feeds on decaying plant material and bacteria in the soil, so it doesn't hurt your grass. You can clear it off if the look bothers you.

This situation shows why apps such as iNaturalist have taken off. Anyone can photograph something unfamiliar in their yard, upload it, and get an identification.

Those photos feed databases that conservation researchers use to track where species show up. The next weird blob or mystery mushroom in your lawn could be worth documenting.

If you come across something you can't identify, be wary. The Environmental Protection Agency advises against handling unknown molds with bare hands. Rinse off if you make accidental contact. That kind of caution keeps both people and the organisms around them safe.

The slime mold on this Redditor's lawn did cleanup work for free. Sometimes the best yard care means stepping back and letting it happen.

