Homeowner shares shocking photos after failing to improve property: 'It killed pretty much all of my backyard'

A Reddit post is raising eyebrows after a homeowner shared photos showing the sad remains of their lawn after using an unidentified old weed killer. Some commenters even joked that the grass looks like it had been "nuked."

The poster explained: "Used some unlabeled old weed killer in the shed and it killed pretty much all of my backyard and a bit of the front."

They added that they had already "dethatched, aerated and amended with a compost/soil/sand mixture" and were seeking advice on what to do while waiting for fall temperatures to overseed.

These photos show just how easy it is to lose a lawn with questionable chemicals — or products that are expired or improperly stored. It also demonstrates how time-consuming and maintenance-heavy monoculture lawns can be. From fertilizer and herbicides to watering and seasonal reseeding, many homeowners put a lot of time, effort, and money into their traditional lawns — and it can all go away with one misstep (like this one) or a combination of just-right factors that upsets the ecosystem's balance.

However, this kind of accidental "reset" can also open the door to a more sustainable, lower-maintenance yard. Replacing part or all of a lawn with native grasses, clover, buffalo grass, or regional groundcovers can slash your water use and eliminate the need for most chemical treatments.

Low-resource techniques like xeriscaping can also save you money while looking beautiful. Rewilding your yard with native plants also creates a welcoming habitat for pollinators, whose work supports our food system and strengthens local ecosystems.

For readers curious about transforming their lawn into something more resilient, learn more about upgrading to a natural lawn and all of the benefits that come with it.

Commenters tried to lighten the homeowner's frustration while offering next steps. One wrote: "Wowzer. I guess if you are going to do a thing it is best to do it right. So A+ for effort! Like the others have said. Unless it was heavy granulated salt (salting the earth) or round up 365 (or something similar) you will have a clean slate to start from scratch. Over seed when it is cooler, 90+ will just [roast] anything you put down now."

Another added: "I'd suspect in a couple weeks you'll have a healthy biome of very healthy weeds. If you have the tools it might be a good opportunity to cover with compost and turn it with a tiller."

