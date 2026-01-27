Tourist captures stunning images as iconic creature walks across road: 'Activity has increased'

The animal may have ventured out seeking warmth.

A black panther walked across a road in Thailand's Kaeng Krachan National Park in early January, giving tourists an incredible view of the protected big cat.

As Khaosod English reported, this happened on January 4 around the road's 21-kilometer mark on the route to Phanoen Thung.

A visitor from another country captured photos of the panther as it stepped onto the pavement for a few moments before disappearing back into the woodland.

Mongkol Chaiyaphakdi, who leads the national park, said the panther may have ventured out seeking warmth as local temperatures dropped.

This type of wildlife encounter shows how healthy protected forests like Kaeng Krachan can be. When tourists photograph wildlife in their natural homes, these images become valuable records that help researchers track animal populations and movements. The photos can document where species are thriving and where they need more protection.

Black panthers and other big cats keep forests balanced through their hunting. As top predators, they control populations of prey animals, such as deer and wild boar. This prevents overgrazing that would damage plants and trees.

Healthy forests with complete food chains produce cleaner air, store carbon, and protect water sources that nearby communities depend on.

When species like panthers survive, entire ecosystems stay strong. Diverse wildlife supports the insects that pollinate crops and the natural pest control that protects agriculture.

For people living near these forests, thriving wildlife populations can mean better food security and resources.

"Wildlife activity has increased in the park during the cooler season," Mongkol said, adding that visitors should be careful when they see animals.

If you visit parks where wildlife lives, you can help keep both yourself and the animals safe. Stay far back from any animals you spot, and never walk toward them or try to touch them. Stop your car well before you reach wildlife so you don't startle them.

Also, never offer food to any creature you encounter, as this can change their behavior and make future encounters dangerous for both people and wildlife.

