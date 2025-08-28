Photographer captures thrilling scene as rare animal family moves through hidden reserve: 'A core memory for all of us'

"Almost too much to ask for."

On a trip to a tiger reserve in Central India, a photographer inadvertently captured the pictures of a lifetime: a scarce variant of an already elusive predator.

According to Times Now News, wildlife photographer Arvind Ramamurthy traveled to the Bhadra Tiger Reserve in Karnataka to view Malabar pied hornbills. After a fruitful day capturing stunning images of the reserve's landscape and wildlife, he took a boat ride, hoping to spot elephants and river terns. Instead, they spotted the spots of leopard cubs and their mother. Then came the pièce de résistance: a black panther cub.

The significance of the sighting was not lost on Ramamurthy. "Seeing a leopard is rare, one with cubs is rarer, and with one black among them is almost too much to ask for. It's a core memory for all of us," he said.

A panther is not a separate species of big cat but a term to describe a jaguar or leopard with a dark coat. Both still have spots; they're not typically visible to the naked eye. The presence of the agouti gene causes the distinctive, sleek coloring. According to Panthera, melanism is found in several big cats, affecting about 10% of the population. They're most likely to be found in moist forests, but the research is still in its infancy.

As apex predators of forests, leopards perform a vital ecological role in maintaining the balance of food webs. Their numbers in the wild have dropped because of illegal poaching and habitat destruction. However, recent signs for India's leopards are quietly encouraging; there has been a slight uptick in the population. The 500 square kilometers of protected lands in Bhadra support an estimated 178 leopards, meaning there are fewer than 20 panthers in the whole reserve.

Whether it's via the sharp eyes of a photographer or the work of trail cameras, capturing footage of elusive species is always an encouraging development. The images help inform local efforts to protect threatened species based on accurate ideas of the animal's numbers and ranges.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.