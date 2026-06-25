Resident opens backyard shed for tools and finds black mamba after it killed 3 kittens

"Two were consumed by the snake, while a third was found deceased at the entrance."

A resident in South Africa was shocked while trying to collect tools from a backyard Wendy house and found a black mamba that had devoured three kittens inside.

What happened?

The grim discovery happened Saturday on Lily Road in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IOL, Reaction Unit South Africa, or RUSA, received the call shortly before 11 a.m. about a snake in a Wendy house, a small prefab outbuilding often used for storage.

After seeing the snake while attempting to get tools, the resident shut the door and called for help. When Reaction Officer Bryson Bisnath arrived, RUSA said he "confirmed that the reptile inside the Wendy house was a Black Mamba."

The organization added that "three kittens were kept inside the structure" and that "two were consumed by the snake, while a third was found deceased at the entrance."

Why does it matter?

Black mambas are highly venomous and fast-moving snakes, and sheds, garages, and storage rooms can become hiding places for wildlife, including venomous snakes.

As development spreads into wild habitats and more people store tools, feed, pets, or clutter in outdoor structures, those spaces can attract rodents and other small animals. That, in turn, can draw predators.

Snakes play an important role in healthy ecosystems, and unexpected encounters like this often lead to their being killed. With many populations already under threat, human encounters can add an extra level of stress.

In this case, RUSA said, "the Black Mamba was safely captured and removed from the property."

What are people saying?

Experts urge people to not try to manage these encounters themselves and to never handle a venomous snake. Instead, you should keep your distance and call the trained professionals who manage wildlife.

RUSA said that it "is in possession of a permit issued by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife authorising Reaction Officers, in their official capacity, to capture, temporarily possess, keep in captivity, release and translocate certain species of reptiles, amphibians and vertebrates."

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