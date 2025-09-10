Scientists make unprecedented discovery after examining world's deadliest snake: 'It is a strong sign'

The study's authors called for raising awareness to change the public perception of black mambas.

For much of the 20th century, coal miners used to use canaries as an early warning device against harmful pollutants. Now, scientists may have found a similar use for the world's deadliest snake.

According to an article by the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, new research has shown that the black mamba could play a pivotal role in monitoring pollution.

A study on captured snakes in Durban, South Africa, revealed that the snake's scales can provide a great deal of information about pollution in the area. If the rodents and birds that the black mamba preys upon have been exposed to toxic heavy metals, they will ultimately accumulate on the snake's scales.

Professor Graham Alexander, a herpetologist at Wits, explained, "If the body tissue of individuals contain high levels of heavy metals, it is a strong sign that the local environment is under threat."

Rising global temperatures are forcing some venomous snakes out of their historic ranges. In Durban, carelessly discarded rubbish is attracting rodents, which in turn is luring the black mambas into populated areas.

Despite its name, the black mamba is brown or grey in color; "black" refers to the inside of its mouth, which it displays when threatened.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Should you ever gaze into that blue-black void, it's a good idea to skedaddle because its venom can kill a human within 20 minutes. You'd better be quick, too, because the black mamba is also one of the fastest snakes in the world, capable of reaching a top speed of 12.5 miles per hour, according to National Geographic.

Still, black mambas are often misunderstood. If left alone, they play a crucial ecological role as a highly efficient pest control agent.

They tend to be homebodies and will live out their lives in the same refuge sites, which makes them an excellent barometer of an ecosystem's health and a guide for appropriate local action. The study's authors called for raising awareness to change the public perception of black mambas from one of fear to one of appreciation.

One of the study's co-authors, Professor Mark Humphries, explained the exciting potential of the study: "It's safe for the snake and could be used in cities across Africa where snakes are already being relocated from homes and businesses."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.