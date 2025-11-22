Officials celebrate stunning transformation of US forest: 'It has been amazing to see'

"There were so many partners and teamwork to make the vision happen."

The state of Ohio celebrated an important achievement in nature conservation. Ashland Source reported that conservation organizations unveiled the "landmark success" after restoring 85 acres of wetlands and 75 acres of native pollinator forest habitats in Black Fork Forest Preserve.

Along with restoring the integral acres, the conservationists also planted 6,100 trees, a project that will support the local ecosystem for generations to come.

This restoration project is part of Gov. Mike DeWine's H2Ohio initiative, which has been underway for six years and has completed 330 projects to date. Restoring the wetlands in Black Fork Forest Preserve not only protects the existing land but also improves water quality throughout the state.

"This is the headwaters of the Mohican State Scenic River," Matthew Smith, who works with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Scenic Rivers Program, told the Source. "The work we do here contributes downstream to the Mohican."

In the early stages of the project, volunteers helped distribute 1,300 pounds of pollinator seed. This is especially important, as the seeds will eventually grow into native plants that attract key pollinators, including bees and butterflies, which both play a crucial role in supporting the overall health and growth of the land. Moving forward, the conservationists and volunteers plan to build beaver dams.

Restoring and protecting natural habitats from development is crucial for preserving local biodiversity. By planting trees and expanding nature preserves, conservationists safeguard wildlife, ensuring their habitat remains intact.

Conservationists have already noted the positive impact the initiative has had on the ecosystem, with sightings of cranes and swans in the area.

These types of conservation projects also bring community members together. Nature preserves create recreational areas for locals and visitors to enjoy the outdoors and connect with the natural world.

"There were so many partners and teamwork to make the vision happen," Robin Christensen, conservation project manager at Western Reserve Land Conservancy, told the Source. "Like any project, there are always issues. It has been amazing to see how the landscape has changed and progressed over the years."

