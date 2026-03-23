Local residents on alert after spotting border-crossing black bear

There were multiple sightings of the bear in the area from July to December.

Residents of East Texas were put on alert after a black bear was spotted in Cherokee and Anderson counties.

Experts believed that the bear — identified as a male juvenile based on its size and height — was traveling through Louisiana, Oklahoma, or Arkansas before entering Texas.

There were multiple sightings of the bear in the area from July to December, though it hadn't been seen since January.

"You all are a part of history right now," Reuben Gay, a district wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told KLTV. "This is a wonderful phenomenon happening right now."

Gay added that the bear is not dangerous, and there hadn't been any "serious or significant human conflicts" with it.

According to the North American Bear Center, the black bear's range is "restricted to relatively undisturbed forested regions," making its appearance in eastern Texas uncommon, though not unprecedented.

Historically, the population lived throughout the entire state, but the black bears that call the state home nowadays reside in the western part. However, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the eastern region has enough forested areas to serve as habitat for the animals should they venture there.

With the help of trail cameras and the community, locals can assist authorities in tracking the black bear, which is a protected species and considered threatened in Texas. Not only do these reports protect the animal, but they also keep the public informed and safe.

"We're just asking people to be bear-wise — call us, go to our website, go to the bear-wise website, and learn about the bear's psychology and biology and learn to live with them," Gay said. "If you do see a bear, please respect it. Please give it the appropriate space."

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