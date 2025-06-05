Residents shocked after unexpected creature wanders into backyard: 'The police don't want us to go outside'

"We were going to the playground with my daughter."

A bear wandered into a backyard in Prince George's County, Maryland, forcing residents to take their Memorial Day plans indoors, NBC4 Washington reported.

What's happening?

The young bear, approximately 18 months old, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, lounged in a tree in a backyard around noon.

"We were going to the playground with my daughter. We canceled because the police don't want us to go outside," one resident said, per NBC4 Washington.

The bear stayed in the tree until 3:30 p.m. Then, DNR officers relocated it to a wildlife management area.

Why is this animal encounter important?

While some Langley Park residents thought the encounter was exciting and memorable, such occurrences reflect a broader pattern.

Close encounters between humans and wildlife are becoming more frequent. The cause is habitat loss, and it's happening on a global scale.

In 2024, the World Wildlife Fund reported a catastrophic 73% decline in wildlife populations worldwide between 1970 and 2020. Freshwater species (85%) suffered the steepest drops, followed by land (69%) and marine life (56%).

These losses stem largely from habitat destruction, overharvesting, and changes to our climate, many of which are linked to human land use and food production systems.

As urban development expands and forested areas shrink, wild animals are forced to search for food and shelter in suburban and residential areas.

While the situation in Maryland ended peacefully, that is not always the case. Wildlife encounters not only put people at risk but also stress animals. Animals can get hurt or become disoriented and may face euthanasia by authorities.

What's being done about habitat loss?

Globally, major restoration efforts are underway to reverse damage from decades of habitat destruction. Government initiatives and independent groups are working to revive ecosystems through reforestation, wetland recovery, and wildlife corridor development.

Individuals can help by getting involved in local conservation efforts and staying informed about how urbanization impacts local ecosystems.

Respecting wildlife, securing trash, and protecting green spaces are small but powerful ways to coexist with nature and prevent backyard surprises.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



