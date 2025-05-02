Officials announce massive project to protect drinking water for millions: 'We're proud to be part of these efforts'

"The addition of this property … will enhance our parklands and provide new opportunities for conservation."

The Nature Conservancy and its partners have accomplished a major conservation victory for both people and wildlife by protecting 454 acres of critical habitat in northwestern New Jersey. This preservation effort secures three significant parcels in Warren and Sussex Counties as part of a larger wildlife corridor project known as Bobcat Alley.

The newly protected lands form part of a 96,000-acre corridor situated between the Kittatinny Ridge and Highlands in the Appalachian Mountains. This area plays a vital role in providing clean drinking water to Northern New Jersey residents while creating ideal habitat conditions for endangered species.

The protected parcels feature mature forests, cold-water streams, and rock outcrops that offer perfect homes for state-endangered bobcats and wood turtles.

This conservation success demonstrates the power of partnership in action. TNC, Warren County, and several organizations pooled resources to secure nearly $3 million in funding. The Big G Foundation bridged the remaining gap with a $321,400 contribution, allowing the complete protection of all three properties.

"These two open space projects demonstrate our commitment to preserving the natural beauty and ecological value of Warren County," said Jason J. Sarnoski, director of the Warren County Board of County Commissioners. "We're proud to be part of these efforts and are grateful to all the collaborators. The addition of this property and the land along the Paulins Kill will enhance our parklands and provide new opportunities for conservation, recreation, and environmental stewardship throughout the Warren County community."

TNC has now conserved more than 60,000 acres in New Jersey and is looking to double that by 2030, ensuring that both communities and wildlife can continue to thrive in the Garden State.

This conservation effort creates a direct pathway to a healthier future for New Jersey communities by safeguarding vital drinking water sources that millions depend on daily. The protected land naturally filters water flowing into the Paulinskill and Delaware Rivers, ensuring cleaner drinking water without costly treatment infrastructure. Local residents gain new recreational spaces to connect with nature, while the preservation strengthens community resilience against flooding and extreme weather by maintaining natural water absorption systems.

"Preserving these resilient and connected lands will not only help to protect the Paulins Kill and Delaware River — a vital source of drinking water for millions — but it will also help protect critical forests, meadows, and wildlife habitat," added Corey Tierney, director of the Warren County Department of Land Preservation.

