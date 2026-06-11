  • Outdoors Outdoors

Photographer 'bumps into magic' as grizzly mom swims across lake with two cubs riding on her back

"Taken from a safe distance with a telephoto lens."

by Ray Brennan
A mother bear with two cubs on her back playing in shallow water by the shoreline, with another cub nearby.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A lake crossing by a grizzly family turned into an unforgettable wildlife moment when a photographer spotted a mother bear swimming with her cubs — two perched on her back and a third moving through the water beside her.

Outdoors featured the remarkable encounter, which was originally shared by Elk Raven Photography (@elkraven_photography) on Instagram.

What happened?

As the mother pushes through the lake, two cubs ride on her back and another swims alongside her, creating an uncommon look at how wild mothers protect and carry their young.

In the caption accompanying the footage, Elk Raven Photography wrote: "Bumped into magic on the trail! A grizzly mom swimming in the lake with her cubs — 2 of the 3 hitching a ride on her back."

Rather than chaos, the footage shows a hushed moment in bear country, centered on family, instinct, and endurance.

Why does it matter?

A mother grizzly with cubs is among the most protective animals a person can encounter, and experts consistently warn people to keep their distance in bear habitat. As more people hike, photograph, and recreate in wild places, growing human presence can bring people and large animals into closer proximity. 

A magical sighting for one person can quickly turn dangerous if others try to follow, crowd, or approach wildlife for a better view. Admiring animals from afar helps keep both people and wildlife safer, especially in places where bears are raising young.

What are people saying?

Elk Raven Photography said witnessing the scene felt like a "gift from the wild. One we'll carry with us always." The video offers a close look at bear life, but the photographer assured everyone that they were not in danger. "Taken from a safe distance with a telephoto lens," they wrote.  

Among the replies was this reaction: "This may be the very best of the internet!! Incredible moment," one person wrote in the comments section.

"I would have cried. Quietly. Look at that beautiful mama, head on a swivel — the ultimate protector," another commenter added. 

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