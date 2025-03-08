Caretakers shocked to discover orphaned black bear cub with severe infections: 'In a fragile state'

"We are committed to giving this cub every opportunity."

A critically ill and malnourished black bear cub has been recovering at a wildlife rescue center in California under the care of a medical team.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn received the cub in December and began treating it for multiple skin infections and deep ear infections, according to a report from Gold Country Media.

On its website, the nonprofit organization says it is "dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife." They also aim to advance public awareness and understanding of "the critical role of wildlife within the ecosystems we share."

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue cares for thousands of animals every year, including the black bear cub that arrived at the facility in bad shape.

"When Cub 24-3926 first arrived, he weighed just 20 pounds and was in a fragile state. Through a carefully managed feeding schedule, he has reached 35 pounds, steadily gaining strength," the organization shared in an update.

The cub has made remarkable improvements, but the care team said they can't guarantee the outcome and are remaining cautiously optimistic.

"We are committed to giving this cub every opportunity to recover and thrive," said Dana Fasolette, director of animal care at the rescue. "His journey highlights the value of collective care in wildlife rehabilitation."

The team hopes that the cub will respond positively to treatments and eventually will be well enough to be returned to the wild. The organization is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the animal's care and management.

"California has some of the most abundant and diverse wildlife in the U.S.; this is a source of pride and multiple benefits for the state. With this wealth, however, comes a responsibility, to protect our native wildlife, who need our help now more than ever," the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue outlined on its site.

Conservation groups like this one are extremely important to the environment and wildlife throughout the country. They provide sick animals with proper treatment, rehabilitate them, and release them back into their natural habitats where they belong.

These organizations often rely on scarce federal funding, donations from the public, and volunteers. If you're interested in finding a local group to support, check out this guide on donating to climate causes.

