Colorado bear shimmies up fence, pirouettes on top, and prowls through police parking lot

"Finding no picnic baskets, unattended snacks, or other bear necessities."

An unusually nimble black bear has turned a Colorado wildlife sighting into a viral clip after surveillance cameras caught it balancing along a rail, climbing onto a chain-link fence, spinning on top, and dropping into a police parking lot.

What happened?

Cameras at a police parking lot in Castle Rock, Colorado, captured the animal entering the fenced area in dramatic fashion.

The video, posted on Instagram by the Castle Rock Police Department and highlighted by UPI, shows the bear moving through the area with striking agility, apparently in search of food.

Per UPI, the bear first shimmies across a handrail, then jumps to the chain-link fence, pivots neatly at the top, and finally drops into the lot before wandering off.

In its social media write-up, the police department treated the encounter lightly, calling it a "bear-icade breach" and saying the visitor conducted a "brief pawspection of the area."

The post indicated that the bear seemed to be searching for food but didn't find any.

The scene is also familiar to many people living in the Mountain West, where bears regularly wander through neighborhoods, parking lots, and other developed areas.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters like this are often tied, at least in part, to human expansion into animal habitat and to the easy food sources people leave behind.

Bears are highly intelligent foragers, and once development, roads, parking lots, trash bins, pet food, or other attractants enter their range, they may start checking those places regularly.

A bear that learns that human spaces may contain food may be more likely to return, raising the risk of vehicle collisions, property damage, or dangerous close encounters.

In many cases, the animals pay the highest price if they are relocated or euthanized after repeated contact with humans.

The Castle Rock bear ultimately found nothing and moved on, which is the best-case outcome.

Securing trash, avoiding leaving food outside, and giving wildlife plenty of space can reduce the temptations human activity creates.

What are people saying?

The department's public response leaned heavily into wordplay and remained light. "Finding no picnic baskets, unattended snacks or other bear necessities, our furry visitor eventually moved along," they wrote.

After the humor, officials ended with a practical reminder: "While this bear's visit was short-lived, it's a good reminder wildlife sightings are a normal part of life in Castle Rock."

"Very Funny! Sure have seen a lot of Bears in Castle Rock lately," one commenter wrote. "Tis the season."

"It was just looking for leftover donuts," another joked.

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