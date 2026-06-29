Colorado hiker says black bear attacked from behind, ignored shouts, and followed her for 30 minutes

"It makes us think more likely a food-conditioned bear, not a predatory black bear."

On a well-used Colorado hiking trail, a woman said a black bear came at her from behind and stayed on her for about 30 minutes, even though she yelled, threw rocks, and tried to drive it off.

Wildlife officials said the behavior was highly unusual and may point to a growing problem that can arise when bears become too comfortable around people and human food sources.

What happened?

The woman told authorities that she was scratched on the leg around 5:20 p.m. Sunday while on the Enchanted Forest trail in Apex Park near Golden, prompting an investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The bear did not leave after the initial encounter; instead, it continued to follow her despite repeated hazing attempts, Cowboy State Daily reported.

After the report, the park was closed. Kara Van Hoose, spokeswoman for CPW's northeast region, said cellphone video the hiker shared with investigators suggests the animal was likely a smaller bear, possibly a yearling or young adult.

Not publicly identified, the woman told investigators the bear still would not retreat after two other hikers came to assist. CPW said the three people yelled at the animal until it finally turned away, then reportedly began following other hikers. Denver 7 reported that the woman described the animal as "circling" her.

Van Hoose said officials do not currently believe the behavior was predatory. "It makes us think more likely a food-conditioned bear, not a predatory black bear," she said, according to Cowboy State Daily.

Why does it matter?

Bear attacks are rare, and truly predatory ones are rarer still. Even so, this case stands out because the animal reportedly remained engaged for an extended period instead of retreating after the woman fought back and made noise.

If officials conclude, as Van Hoose indicated, that the bear has a pattern of tailing people or acting aggressively, it could be euthanized. Van Hoose said wildlife agents also need to assess whether the bear may be malnourished or sick.

British Columbia bear researcher Lana Ciarniello told Cowboy State Daily that many conflicts begin with human mistakes, such as feeding bears or leaving garbage and food accessible.

If a bear learns to associate people with easy calories, both humans and wildlife can be put at risk. As communities expand into bear habitat and more people head onto trails, these interactions can become more common unless food and trash are managed carefully.

What's being done?

CPW is still searching for the bear and said it needs more information before deciding what happens next. Officials are trying to determine whether this was an isolated incident or part of a broader pattern of aggressive behavior.

Ciarniello urged people recreating in bear country to "take training courses" and "carry bear spray." Van Hoose said officials did not know whether the woman in this case was carrying bear spray.

Safety guidance from the International Bear Association distinguishes between defensive and persistent approaches. A predatory bear, the group said, may approach "with its head up and ears erect, its approach is confident and persistent." If that kind of bear makes contact, the advice is stark: "You're fighting for your life."

As to whether this bear was predatory, "We don't know for sure, because we haven't found the bear," Van Hoose said.

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