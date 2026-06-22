Black bear swipes teen on mountain trail; hikers say another followed them for miles

"His injuries were very minor, but he was of course terrified."

A black bear encounter on Tuesday left a teenage hiker injured on Washington's Mount Si Trail, prompting a rescue response as well as closures affecting Mount Si and several nearby trails.

Concerns intensified when another hiking group later reported that a bear had followed them in the same area for "several miles."

What happened?

The Mount Si Trail, located in the Mount Si Natural Resources Conservation Area about 35 miles east-southeast of Seattle, is a popular hiking destination.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a teenager hiking with two other people was about 2.7 miles up the trail when the encounter happened, according to NBC News.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the boy suffered scratches after the bear rushed at him and "swiped." Wildlife officers and King County Search and Rescue crews went to the area and transported him to a hospital.

"His injuries were very minor, but he was of course terrified," King County Sheriff's Office deputy Peter Linde told NBC affiliate KING of Seattle. "The bear tossed him around a little bit, but nothing serious. He's on his way to the hospital right now to be checked out, get the wounds clean, and maybe get some antibiotics."

Officials said no one else was injured, but later that day, another group of hikers reported a separate encounter in which a black bear stayed close behind them for "several miles."

Why does it matter?

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, as reported by NBC News, the state has logged one fatal black bear encounter, in 1974, along with 20 encounters causing injury since 1970. The most recent injury before this incident was in 2022.

As more hikers and outdoor enthusiasts crowd recreation areas near cities, the chances of startling animals in their habitat can increase. Bears may become stressed, defensive, or more accustomed to human presence if busy trails, food waste, or repeated close encounters begin to alter their normal behavior.

What's being done?

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources closed nearby trails and trailheads, including Little Si and Mount Teneriffe, "until further notice due to bear activity." Fish and wildlife officers also closed the Mount Si Trail while they searched for the bear.

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