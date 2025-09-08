Coastal community rejoices after nearly 20-year effort pays off: 'This is the beginning of what we've been dreaming of'

Conservation groups in the Philippines are thrilled by the establishment of a new marine protected area (MPA) after nearly two decades of campaigning.

According to Mongabay, the Bituag MPA covers 150 hectares (370 acres) in Siquijor in the heart of the archipelago. The campaign was spearheaded by the Wildlife Conservation Society, a broad coalition of non-profit organizations, and crucially, the involvement of the Bituag Fisherfolk Association (BitFA).

The latter group will co-manage the protected area with local officials. In the WCS's press release, the president of BitFA, Othello Manos, said: "Hopefully, in time, we will truly take charge of managing and caring for our MPA. This is the beginning of what we've been dreaming of for almost eighteen years."

The MPA covers an area of rich marine biodiversity. It is home to coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass, and is teeming with ecologically important wildlife, including rays and sharks. Of the 60 identified species of seagrass worldwide, the Philippines is home to 18 of them, boasting the second-highest rate of seagrass diversity globally.

In addition to providing a habitat for marine species, seagrass is one of the most effective natural countermeasures to harmful pollution, as it absorbs carbon dioxide at a rate 35 times that of tropical rainforests, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Involving the local fishing association in the process was a masterstroke and a prime example of effective local conservation action. Involving different stakeholders in the discussion made success far more likely. Commercial interests don't have to be sidelined entirely by environmental concerns.

Curbing commercial fishing in an area actually tends to work in the industry's favor in the long run. Similar restrictions in China, Greece, and Hawai'i have led to replenished fish stocks and greater long-term viability for the industry. There's also hope that the new MPA will become an ecotourism hotspot, generating revenue to be reinvested in the local community.

As BitFA's secretary, Jackelyn Balucan pointed out to the Philippine Information Agency, long-term sustainability was a key part of the group's support for creating the MPA: "We made this happen because we believe in protecting our seas. Our coastal area is rich in mangroves, which serve as breeding grounds for fish."

