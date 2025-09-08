Experts celebrate as rare species makes stunning return from brink of extinction: 'We are thrilled'

There's a happy tale coming out of the United Kingdom for a bird that conservationists have been fighting to save. The bittern, a member of the heron family, has had a record-breaking breeding season at Middleton Lakes in Staffordshire.

Bitterns vanished from the U.K. in the late 1800s because of hunting and habitat destruction, and even after their return in the 20th century, their numbers plummeted to just 11 males by 1997. However, years of dedicated habitat management are paying off, reported the BBC.

The Middleton Lakes reserve has confirmed two males and two nests, with at least five chicks fledging. Because the birds are notoriously shy, the real number may be even higher. In other good news, more threatened birds are also thriving, with avocets, lapwings, and other wading birds seeing a healthy number of baby chicks leaving the nest.

"We are thrilled and feel incredibly rewarded to see waders and bitterns thrive this year," said site manager Kate Thorpe, per the BBC. "It shows the importance of making habitats resilient to our changing climate. … We are hopeful for the future of these special birds."

The return of bitterns is proof that damaged landscapes can be revived with thoughtful effort. Middleton Lakes used to be a gravel quarry, but since the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds took over in 2007, it has been transformed into wetlands that support not only birds but also all sorts of native wildlife. Healthy wetlands are beneficial for people, too. They filter water, store carbon, and provide flood protection, helping build more resilient communities.

The RSPB said a mix of habitat restoration and favorable weather this year has helped nurture a booming breeding season. By creating reedbeds and managing water levels, reserves like Middleton Lakes give bitterns and other wading birds safe places to nest.

The story is a hopeful reminder that communities can help struggling species bounce back. Similar conservation efforts have helped Sombrero ground lizards make a comeback and boosted wolverine populations in Finland.

"As valuable reedbed habitat remains threatened by rising sea levels due to climate change, these vital breeding sites continue to provide important refuge for bitterns and other wetland species," RSPB conservation scientist Simon Wotton said, per RSPB.

"With bittern previously threatened with extinction, their recovery is a clear example of how dedicated conservation action, combined with the right leadership and resources, can help us rise to the challenges we face in this nature and climate emergency."

