Endangered species makes incredible comeback with over 16x population growth: 'We feared it might be the end'

The Sombrero ground lizard was nearing extinction in 2018, with fewer than 100 creatures remaining. However, thanks to efforts by Fauna & Flora, Anguilla National Trust, and Re:wild, the rare lizard species is making a strong comeback.

"In 2018, following yet another severe hurricane, we feared it might be the end for the Sombrero ground lizard," says Farah Mukhida, executive director at Anguilla National Trust, according to Fauna & Flora.

Conservation efforts began in 2021, focusing not only on building up the species count, but also on helping the island's plant life to recover. In only three years, the Sombrero ground lizard population is estimated to be more than 1,600, according to Fauna & Flora.

Sombrero is an uninhabited island located in the Lesser Antilles near Anguilla. Its near-environmental destruction is the result of numerous factors, including mice that had been introduced to the island, former phosphate mining, and hurricane destruction.

Intervention was necessary, as Sombrero is home to many unique creatures.

In addition to homing seabirds, the island alone supports the Sombrero Island wind scorpion, a currently unnamed pygmy gecko, and the Sombrero Island bee. Through the conservation efforts, the mice have been eradicated, according to the report, and native plants — such as seagrape, prickly pear, and sea bean — have been replanted.

In other islands where invasive rodents have damaged the native species population, drones were used to purge rats. But ingenious solutions for rebuilding waning populations don't stop there. When reintroducing endangered eastern quolls, conservationists used a fence to protect them from prey. However, they also placed tunnels that were similar to bathtubs under the fence to allow Eastern long-necked turtles to travel to their water source.

While the restoration of Sombrero Island has helped a tiny creature's species thrive, its scope is more significant.

Conservation efforts like this one are essential to fighting the effects of the planet's rising temperatures. As a result of human-caused polluting gases, animals face changes to the climate and loss of habitat. As the cause of these new dangers to the creatures of the world, it is our responsibility to take action, just like what is being done on Sombrero Island.

On LinkedIn, botanist Leigh Fulghum believes that small-scale efforts make the biggest splash. She says, "More success for focused, community-driven conservation. Too many cooks spoil the broth." One Instagram user agreed, writing: "Thank you to dedicated people helping to fix issues that man has created!"

