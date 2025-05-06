Reckless tourist faces instant karma after approaching massive bison: 'The consequences can be deadly'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: TikTok

Watching wildlife in their natural environment is a thrill like no other, but respecting their space is important. Otherwise, you could end up in a dangerous situation, like one tourist who was chased by a bison after getting too close. 

TikToker Freshwaterassassin (@fishnex) showed what happens when you get up too close and personal with a bison.

In the short video, the tourist tries to show the bison behind him before realizing the animal has started to charge, causing the tourist to run for his life. Luckily, the tourist wasn't hurt, but it does show the dangers of not keeping your distance from wild animals. 

Unfortunately, this case is not unique. There have been lots of reports of people getting dangerously close to wild animals, including bears, elk, and wild pigs. This not only endangers their life but also the lives of any other tourists who are close by. 

The National Park Service is very clear about the rules around observing wildlife and recommends that people stay a minimum of 25 yards away from all animals and 100 yards away from large animals such as bears, wolves, and bison. This helps to ensure that people are kept safe while also protecting the animals. 

The presence of humans is known to cause animals significant stress, negatively impacting their natural behaviors. Sometimes, wildlife get too used to people being around, which can become problematic, especially if they associate people with food. Unfortunately, this can result in animals being euthanized, a heartbreaking reality, especially because they are not to blame for the circumstances. 

This post sparked a lot of outrage amongst commenters, with one commenter writing, "I don't know if that was Yellowstone but every summer someone gets too close to those Buffalo. The consequences can be deadly. Those buffalo don't play!"

"What did we learn?" asked another. 

