  • Outdoors Outdoors

National park tourists spark outrage after getting caught breaking rules in broad daylight: 'They should be permanently banned'

"At least one person was smart enough to get in the car."

by Simon Sage
Visitors to Badlands National Park in South Dakota have been flouting important bison safety precautions, as seen in a viral video.

Photo Credit: iStock

Visitors to Badlands National Park in South Dakota have been flouting important safety precautions, according to footage shared by the Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account. 

The clip showed visitors approaching a wild bison for photos and videos far too closely. 

The National Park Service recommends keeping at least two bus lengths away from wild animals. Bison are known to charge at visitors who aren't cautious, many of whom were trying to get pictures

Bison are vitally important to local ecosystems. They're voracious grazers, which keeps wildfire fuel to a minimum. They also engineer the landscape with powerful hoofs, aerating the soil and allowing for greater water penetration. After being hunted nearly to extinction, protections have allowed populations to recuperate. Efforts are underway to reintroduce bison to Spain so their ecosystem services can be enjoyed again. 

Besides saving our own hides, keeping distance from large wild animals has a bunch of other benefits. Prolonged exposure to humans can increase animals' comfort levels to the point that they don't see humans as a threat. They can even see people as a feeding opportunity, especially when visitors feed wildlife. This increases the likelihood of an attack, which often forces wildlife management to euthanize problem animals. 

Improving these situations is as simple as giving wildlife the space they need. One can take local action by advocating for greater habitat protections. This gives animals all the space and resources they need to thrive, without having to rub shoulders with humans. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Instagram users were baffled that tourists didn't realise the danger posed by bison. 

"At least one person was smart enough to get in the car and not approach the buffalo," one commenter said. 

"When people do this crap, they should be permanently banned from all federal and state parks," another wrote. 

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x