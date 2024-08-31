Parkgoer shares frustrating photo after uncovering common, waterfront-ruining pattern: 'We should all feel ashamed'

"I used to see a dolphin almost every time I went to this park; haven't seen one in 2 years."

A parkgoer took to Reddit to share their frustration at the constant litter present at their nearby waterfront.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the seawall at Biscayne Bay which showed the area strewn with plastic waste such as bottles and bags.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP shared that they regularly clean the area and two days later it is a mess again.

"I used to see a dolphin almost every time I went to this park; haven't seen one in 2 years," they wrote.

Plastic waste is a big problem globally as a lot of the items we produce end up in landfills and in the oceans. To put this into perspective, the Plastic Collective cited estimates that suggest over 330 million tons of plastic is produced every year, and of this, around 15.4 million tons end up in the oceans.

We've all seen pictures of marine animals entangled in plastic waste, but this is only the start of the problem. Animals often mistake floating plastic for food, and microplastics have been found in the guts of whales and fish.

This is not only problematic for the animals, but it is also a health concern for people who are ingesting microplastics through the fish and shellfish they consume. Microplastics have been linked to several health issues, including fertility problems and enhanced susceptibility to lung disorders.

Protecting the planet and respecting nature is important to save endangered animals and improve our quality of life. Our health is linked to the health of the ecosystems around us, and understanding this is the first step to being aware of how our actions impact the planet.

Recycling plastic products can go a long way toward reducing plastic in the oceans. You can also reduce the amount you use by switching to more environmentally friendly products — for example, using a reusable water bottle instead of single-use ones.

Several commenters shared in the OP's frustration.

"We should all feel ashamed," wrote one person.

"The litter and disrespect for the environment continues to get worse every year," added another. "So sad."

