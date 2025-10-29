Researchers share update on devastating virus amid one of the worst outbreaks in history: 'I know less than I would normally know'

Bird flu is in the midst of a resurgence in the United States, and researchers fear that while the risk to the general public remains low, many could be in the dark regarding its true impact.

What's happening?

As The New York Times reported, bird flu has once again reared its ugly head. According to data from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, around 7 million farmed birds have died from the illness since the start of September. This includes the death of over 1 million turkeys from bird flu, causing supply concerns for the upcoming holiday season.

Outbreaks of bird flu typically flare up in the fall due to the seasonal migration of wild birds. This migration brings different bird populations together, increasing the virus' spread into new areas and into domestic flocks.

Why is an outbreak of bird flu this fall important?

As the most popular bird to cook for Thanksgiving, turkeys are generally in very high demand throughout the month of November. The outbreak of bird flu this fall may increase turkey prices by reducing the supply of available healthy turkeys.

Outbreaks during the fall migration can lead to the culling of large numbers of birds in an attempt to stop the spread. This can result in a shrinking overall flock size and higher prices due to tighter production and decreased supply.

With the recent government shutdown and revised policies of U.S. government agencies, an accurate representation of this season's bird flu outbreak may be unavailable to many. This could leave experts without the latest information.

"Because of the government shutdown, I know less than I would normally know," said Dr. Amy Swinford, director of the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory.

What's being done about bird flu?

Unlike previous outbreaks, the current bird flu outbreak has persisted for years and has been confirmed in every U.S. state at some point since 2022. According to a USDA report, this outbreak has been declared the "longest and deadliest animal disease emergency in U.S. history."

Over the last three years, more than 168 million birds have been affected by bird flu, leading to millions of dollars in profit losses and a significant reduction in the country's food supply. The outbreak of bird flu was identified as the leading cause of a spike in egg prices across the country over the last few years.

To combat the spread of bird flu, animal science experts at Michigan State University offered several easy-to-follow recommendations for farmers and breeders. These include everything from removing standing water sources that migratory birds may encounter to ensuring that "newly acquired animals" are quarantined for at least two weeks.

