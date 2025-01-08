Health officials confirm first human death from bird flu in US: 'This puts us all at risk'

Over the past two decades, at least 500 people worldwide have died from bird flu known as H5N1. However, the U.S. just experienced its very first bird flu fatality in Louisiana.

What's happening?

As The New York Times reported, a senior with underlying medical conditions was hospitalized and died from bird flu around the start of the new year.

The older adult is believed to have contracted the disease from a backyard poultry flock and wild birds, the Times said. In December, the Centers for Disease Control shared that the patient developed mutations as the virus progressed in their body. However, these mutations were not initially present in the birds that infected the person.

In the case of the deceased patient and another unrelated person, health experts expressed concerns that mutations could spread bird flu more easily between humans.

"The more widely the virus circulates, particularly infections in humans and other mammals, the higher the risk that the virus will acquire mutations that adapt the virus for human disease and transmission," Dr. James Lawler, director of the University of Nebraska's Global Center for Health Security, told the Times. "This puts us all at risk."

Why are bird flu fatalities significant?

Bird flu cases in humans are particularly unsettling during this severe flu season. Research shows that simultaneously being infected by the common flu and bird flu could lead to virus mutations that increase H5N1's contagiousness.

Mutations compound the issue of bird flu becoming more common nationwide. At least 66 people in the U.S. have been affected by bird flu within the past year. Before last year, the Times said, only one human H5N1 infection was reported.

Beyond bird flu, many vector-borne illnesses are on the rise worldwide.

The steady overheating of our planet and unprecedented climate conditions are creating ideal conditions for deadly diseases to spread and affect humans like never before. One study predicted that extreme weather events will worsen the pathogens already affecting humans by 58%.

What's being done about the spread of bird flu?

Health officials have reported no signs of bird flu spreading from person to person in the U.S., and experts say the risk remains low.

However, they recommend avoiding sick cows, poultry, and birds as a precaution. Most Americans infected with bird flu worked with infected farm animals. Authorities also advise against drinking raw milk, as multiple cats have died from the virus this way.

Recognizing the signs of bird flu in humans, such as conjunctivitis and respiratory symptoms, is crucial to protect yourself. See a trusted medical professional if you experience these conditions or have been exposed to sick animals.

Also, stay informed about CDC reports on bird flu outbreaks and patient monitoring. Share what you know about bird flu with others to help your community remain vigilant and healthy despite the increasing risks.

