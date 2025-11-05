Officials weigh controversial ban on common yard feature: 'It just kind of compounds'

Small shifts like this one could inspire others.

An Ottawa council member's plan to tackle a sneaky neighborhood problem is ruffling a few feathers.

City councilor Laura Dudas has proposed a new bylaw that would limit the feeding of backyard wildlife, including through bird feeders, CBC reported.

While many residents see their feeders as a peaceful pastime, Dudas argued that the practice can unintentionally make animals dependent on humans and even attract unwelcome visitors.

"You put up a bird feeder, and you're going to find a squirrel going into it," Dudas explained. "It just kind of compounds."

In other words, once the seed's out, the buffet's open — and rats, mice, raccoons, and skunks are quick to RSVP.

Rodent sightings in Ottawa have prompted concerns about health and property damage. By tightening wildlife feeding rules, Dudas hopes to reduce the spread of rodents and help rebalance local ecosystems.

Not everyone is on board with the idea. For many residents, watching chickadees and cardinals outside the window is a daily dose of calm.

"Birding is a soulful experience," said Bob Volks, who runs Gilligallou Bird in Almonte. Others, though, think the move makes sense if it helps cut down on mess and pests.

Similar initiatives — like France's new composting rules and urban gardening efforts in Los Angeles — show that small local policies can make a big difference in protecting wildlife and reducing waste.

Cutting down on artificial feeding can help birds rely on natural food sources, promoting healthier foraging behaviors and reducing overpopulation in certain areas. Plus, fewer rodents mean less pesticide use — a win for both people and the environment.

As communities rethink how to coexist with nature, small shifts like this one could inspire others to find creative ways to enjoy wildlife responsibly — from planting native shrubs to supporting local habitat projects that keep ecosystems thriving.

