Urban gardener scores major win over authorities to ignite movement in 'food desert' communities: 'We are the soil'

"Growing your own food is like printing your own money."

For Ron Finley, planting a garden isn't just about growing food — it's about planting the seeds of change.

The self-proclaimed Gangsta Gardener made headlines in 2010 when he was cited for planting vegetables in front of his home in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles officials fined him for his garden because it thrived in the strip of neglected land between the sidewalk and the street, which belonged to the city.

Rather than back down, Finley fought the citation and won. But he didn't stop there. He turned this battle into a movement, arguing that growing food is a basic human right and is especially important for anyone living in a food desert such as South Los Angeles. People in these communities often have to travel miles to access fresh produce. That leaves residents with limited healthy food options within their neighborhoods.

So, Finley decided to bring the farm to the city, transforming unused land into food forests. He wanted to show people they don't need to rely solely on grocery stores to access healthy food — they can grow their own.

Finley's work also focuses on changing policies and perspectives. His advocacy has led to changes in city laws, making it easier for residents to grow fruits and vegetables in public spaces.

Through the Ron Finley Project, he teaches kids and adults how to garden, helping people reconnect with their food and take control of their health. His workshops show that gardening is more than food — it's an outlet for self-sufficiency, creativity, and empowerment.

Urban gardens such as Finley's fight food insecurity by giving people easy access to fresh produce. As Finley said in a TED talk, "Growing your own food is like printing your own money."

Access to fresh food helps people eat healthier, reducing the chances they develop chronic illnesses and diseases. The World Health Organization says people who have lots of fruits and vegetables in their diets have much lower risks of obesity, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Urban gardens help the environment, too, by improving air quality, nurturing biodiversity, and reducing food waste. For example, composting is a great way to repurpose food scraps and create healthy soil for plants to thrive.

Finley's impact has inspired countless others to start their own urban gardens, showing that even small plots of land can make a big difference. You can follow Finley on Instagram to keep up with his journey.

To take action in your community, check out The Cool Down's guide on local climate action for tips on getting started. Even urban gardening in a small space can be a game-changer if you want to grow your own food.

Finley continues to expand his mission, leading workshops, advocating for better food policies, and proving that gardening can be a revolutionary act.

As he puts it: "To change the community, you have to change the composition of the soil. We are the soil."

