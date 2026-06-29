UK heatwaves can leave birds desperate for water — a shady bath can help save them

Heat stress can be deadly for wildlife, and birds are often among the most visible animals affected in gardens, parks, and patios.

A summer heatwave can quickly turn an ordinary backyard into a dangerous place for wildlife. In the U.K., experts warn that birds can struggle during prolonged periods of high temperatures.

Fortunately, as Country Living notes, something as simple as a shady water source can make a meaningful difference.

What's happening?

Extended hot weather can put birds in real danger because their body temperatures are already high and, unlike humans, they have no way to sweat, Country Living revealed. That combination can leave them vulnerable to dehydration, overheating, and heatstroke, the outlet said.

Food can become harder to find during these conditions, too, Country Living pointed out. That's especially true for smaller backyard birds and ground-feeding species, since dried-out soil may offer less to eat.

Although birds often retreat to cooler cover such as hedgerows, brambles, and leafy trees in hot weather, they still need water to help regulate their temperature, Country Living writes. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said bird baths, puddles, and pond edges can all benefit birds, including wood pigeons, blackbirds, starlings, and robins.

Cleanliness matters too. The RSPB advises replacing birdbath water daily and thoroughly scrubbing the bath once a week to reduce the risk of disease, per Country Living.

Why does it matter?

Heat stress can be deadly for wildlife, and birds are often among the most visible animals affected in gardens, parks, and patios.

A shallow dish of water may seem minor, but during a heatwave, it can become one of the few safe places where animals can cool down and rehydrate. Backyards can also serve as small wildlife refuges, especially when they offer shade, plant cover, and fresh water.

Gardening can help create the kinds of outdoor spaces birds rely on, while also making those spaces more pleasant to spend time in.

Growing your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs can also help lower grocery costs, provide fresher produce, and support both mental and physical health through time outdoors and regular movement.

What can I do?

During very hot weather, set out a shallow dish or bird bath in a shaded spot so the water stays cooler and remains more inviting for wildlife.

Sean McMenemy, a wildlife expert and founder of U.K.-based bird and wildlife feed supplier Ark Wildlife, told Country Living that placement matters as well.

"Place shallow dishes or bird baths in shady spots, ideally at multiple heights, to give all wildlife, from hedgehogs to sparrows, a safe way to rehydrate and cool down," he instructs, per the outlet.

Keeping the water clean is just as important as putting it out in the first place.

"With many pathogens, such as E. coli and Salmonella, active in warm weather, it's important to maintain good hygiene for bird health," McMenemy explained to Country Living. "Warm, stagnant bird baths can become breeding grounds for disease if not regularly cleaned."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.