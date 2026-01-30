Officials issue plea after making concerning discoveries at US national park: 'Be part of the solution — not the problem'

"A little help can go a long way!"

Big Bend National Park rangers in Texas sent out a megaphone message for all visitors after witnessing disappointing behavior.

Chron.com reported that Big Bend's Rio Grande Village Campground was trashed by holiday crowds — literally. Piles of litter were left all over the park, blatantly disregarding the "leave no trace" rule.

A post on the park's Facebook page pleaded with visitors, "Please pick up after yourselves. Big Bend is not a trash can. If you pack it in, pack it out and dispose of trash in its proper place."

We're asking—please pick up after yourselves. Over the past week at Rio Grande Village Campground, park rangers found... Posted by Big Bend National Park on Friday, December 19, 2025

Chron.com reported that winds scattered discarded boxes, plastic, cans, paper receipts, and camping gear across the park, some of it ending up in nearby trees and foliage.

"Be part of the solution — not the problem," the Facebook post continued. "Keep Big Bend wild and beautiful."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Big Bend officials have posted about littering, and the concern is justified. This type of pollution can take years to decompose — particularly in dryer climates like Texas.

Other national parks face similar frustrations. Cigarette butts were found in Canada's Banff National Park, and people were spotted smoking cigars despite a ban. "Rock art" and littering incidents continue to persist in Scotland's Glen Coe's Lost Valley.

Littering threatens wildlife and their habitats. Trash can be mistaken for food and cause digestive issues or death. Leaving food behind also attracts animals to trails, picnic areas, and roads, which puts visitors and animals alike in danger. It can also cause wildlife to become reliant on human food and develop aggressive behavior because of it.

Most national parks have been operating under significant stress due to layoffs and budget cuts, including Big Bend. Overworked rangers have enough on their plate as it is, so anything that helps them focus on more important tasks is immensely appreciated.

National parks are complex ecosystems preserved through careful conservation. Visitors should always be familiar with the rules and regulations before entering to keep safe and help maintain these lands for generations to come. Always abide by the "leave no trace" rule to help protect our natural world.

"I was always taught to 'take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but foot prints,'" one person commented on the Facebook post.

Another upped the ante and wrote, "Leave it better than you found it."

The Chron.com article was also shared on r/NationalPark, and one Redditor suggested, "Toss some hefty trash bags and work gloves in the trunk. When you come across overloaded trash or even worse a dump site, pack out what you can. A little help can go a long way!"

