Postal service enlists unlikely helpers to battle harmful threats hiding in mail: 'Little mental database'

In the U.S. Postal Service sorting facility in West Sacramento, California, thousands of packages move through every hour — most harmless, some not. Hidden among everyday deliveries can be illegal plants, fruit, and wildlife products capable of introducing invasive pests and diseases.

But one unlikely star employee working to prevent it is Berty, a four-year-old black Labrador retriever with a nose trained to sniff out organic contraband, Abridged reported.

Since April 2024, Berty has worked with the Yolo County Department of Agriculture as a certified detector dog, patrolling shipping facilities for unauthorized organic material. Her mission is to identify packages that could introduce invasive species capable of harming crops, ecosystems, and economies.

Even though Berty was bred as a hunting dog in South Carolina, the U.S. Department of Agriculture handpicked her for this work because of her intelligence and strong food drive, according to the outlet. She trained for eight weeks at the National Detector Dog Training Center in Georgia, learning to identify the scents of citrus, apples, stone fruit, mango, and guava — common carriers of destructive pests.

But she hasn't stopped there. As she's been working in the field, Berty has learned to recognize other fruits and plants — even items she had never smelled before. "Now it's in her little mental database," her handler, Chris Tyler, told Abridged.

When Berty alerts on a suspicious package, human inspectors step in to confirm it and safely dispose of anything harmful. It's a perfect example of how animals can be humanely used to identify threats more efficiently than humans alone. For example, dogs have been enlisted to help fight illegal timber trafficking, detect invasive zebra and quagga mussels, and assist in conservation efforts.

The stakes are high. For example, the American chestnut was nearly wiped out after a fungal disease was introduced in the early 1900s. Today, invasive fruit flies are one of the biggest threats, capable of attacking dozens of crops and disrupting international trade if they spread unchecked. Invasives can also quickly demolish an ecosystem by aggressively outcompeting native species and taking over.

California's agricultural industry generates billions of dollars each year and supplies much of the nation's fruits and vegetables. Even a small invasive outbreak can ripple outward — triggering quarantines, reducing exports, damaging ecosystems, and threatening food security.

In 2025, Berty and her team identified roughly 300 pest-related finds — a strong year by enforcement standards and a reminder of how prevention is a key step in protecting ecosystems and livelihoods. But it's not all work and no play for adorable Berty. After long shifts, she hangs up her working vest and goes for a swim at Folsom Lake, chasing tennis balls to unwind.

As Abridged wrote, "After all, Berty is a professional, but that doesn't mean she doesn't get to be a dog."

