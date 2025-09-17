Researchers make surprising discovery that could transform farmland as we know it: 'There may be co-benefits'

Researchers have uncovered a surprising win-win: In certain settings, expanding forests can increase agricultural output rather than decrease it.

A new study published in the journal Land Economics focused on a large forest expansion program in Rajasthan, India, showing that reforestation efforts led to a 24% increase in crop production over a period of seven to 14 years.

The study challenges a common assumption: that forests have to be cut down to create farmland. In this case, more forest meant more productive farmland, creating a natural partnership between conservation and food security.

The biggest gains came from rainfed crops, those depending solely on rainfall rather than irrigation. These saw sizable boosts, linked plausibly to small increases in total rainfall and greater pollinator activity as forests expanded. By contrast, yields for irrigated crops showed little change in response to the forest expansion.

"The key policy implication is that there may be co-benefits to using forest expansion as a tool to sequester carbon," said Matthew E. Oliver, associate professor at the Georgia Tech School of Economics and co-author of the paper.

Why does this matter? Forest expansion, also known as reforestation, can cut the need for fertilizer-heavy farming that pollutes water and drains soil. Cleaner air, better soil, and more pollinators translate to a healthier, more reliable food supply. More trees is also beneficial for the environment, because they reduce carbon pollution from the air and strengthen ecosystems that are dependent on them.

While these conclusions are exciting, the researchers warned that the results may not be replicable everywhere.

Nevertheless, this study offers hope that reforestation can be part of a strategy that can both mitigate environmental harm and boost food production. This can help to advance sustainable agriculture and reduce pollution without sacrificing yields. A win-win-win for farmers, conservationists, and the planet.

