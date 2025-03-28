Officials sound alarm after documenting a string of unprovoked wild animal attacks within the same area: 'This needs to be corrected'

In one incident, a man was bitten in his open garage.

Recent human-coyote encounters in Bellevue, Washington, have raised concerns among wildlife officials and residents. According to Northwest Sportsman, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed reports that two Bellevue residents were bitten within 48 hours, presumably by the same coyote.

What's happening?

On March 6, at Norwood Village, a coyote bit a woman sitting on her patio. The next day, a man in Factoria was bitten in his open garage. Both victims were treated for minor injuries. Wildlife officers did not dismiss the possibility that the same coyote was responsible for both attacks, and they later confirmed they killed two coyotes believed to be responsible.

Coyotes have caused trouble in the area before. In December, WDFW reported that a 5-year-old boy in Renton was bitten and knocked to the ground before his mother scared the animal off. In 2006, Bellevue saw a string of coyote attacks, including two boys bitten in the same afternoon.

This year, days after the latest incidents cited by the Northwest Sportsman, the WDFW received additional reports of human-coyote incidents.

Why is awareness of human-coyote incidents important?

Coyotes help keep in check the populations of rodents, rabbits, raccoons, foxes, and other small mammals. Since most coyotes steer clear of people, coyote attacks on humans are rare. So when they come to populated communities and act aggressively, the issue warrants attention.

With coyote sightings reportedly increasing, there's a need to identify what's drawing them into residential neighborhoods. "If they begin building a presence near schools … this needs to be corrected," one Reddit user commented about the situation in the r/BellevueWA community.

Factors like human population growth and habitat destruction may be contributing to an increase in these encounters.

What's being done about unprovoked coyote attacks?

On March 11 and March 13, the WDFW lethally removed two coyotes believed to be responsible for the Bellevue attacks. The WDFW has also posted warning signs on how to avoid and manage coyote encounters.

To keep coyotes away, residents can remove anything that might attract them to our neighborhoods. This includes securing trash cans, keeping compost bins closed, and never leaving pet food outside. Preventing access to easy food sources and efforts to protect natural habitats can encourage coyotes to keep their distance.

