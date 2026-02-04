Stunning video shows rescuers saving creature from heartbreaking predicament: 'Was far too deep'

"Thank you for saving him."

An officer with the Austin Animal Services successfully rescued a stranded beaver that was trapped inside a reservoir at a local water treatment facility.

The rescue, shared to the Austin Animal Services Instagram page (@AustinAnimalServices), showed unsettling footage of a beaver gliding quickly through a reservoir covered in floating plants.

The video shows the massive size of the water reservoir that the beaver had been swimming in for days.

A follow-up picture in the social media post shows a scared and wet beaver balancing on a tiny ledge just inches above the water surface.

"It was clear the beaver was exhausted — there was only a small ledge to rest on, and it had likely been swimming for several days!" Austin Animal Services wrote in the post's caption.

"The reservoir was far too deep to safely reach from above," the post read, so the officer called on the local fire department for help. Together, they created a makeshift rope hoist that helped fish the beaver out of the water.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

According to United Press International, the beaver was sent to Austin Wildlife Rescue to rest and recover.

Beavers are critical to a healthy ecosystem, a point underscored by many areas seeking to reintroduce the creatures.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, they can reduce flooding by slowing water flow with their dams. Meanwhile, by redirecting rivers, they create ponds that provide habitat for aquatic creatures.

In fact, beavers can help make both the water and air cleaner, "providing services worth hundreds of millions of dollars," per the WWF.

Unfortunately, incidents involving stranded wildlife requiring human assistance are not uncommon.

Beachgoers at Varkala Beach in Kerala, India, spent over three hours helping a beached whale shark to re-enter the water. After struggling to usher the shark into the water, two rescue boats successfully towed the whale shark to a depth where it could swim and escape.

San Diego drivers encountered a disoriented sea lion on the freeway, attempting to cross through traffic. Two bystanders hopped into action to guide traffic while escorting the sea lion in the direction of the San Diego beach.

"If you ever see wildlife that appears sick, injured, or in distress, please call 3-1-1 so our Animal Protection Officers can help!" Austin Animal Services concluded in their social media post.

"Bravo!" one user commented under the social media post.

"Thank you for saving him," another commenter wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.