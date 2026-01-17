Bystanders respond after massive creature washes up on local beach: 'Incredible'

"Proud of every person who stepped in to help."

A whale shark was stranded on the sand on Varkala Beach in Kerala, India, but people banded together to help the creature get back out to sea.

What's happening?

According to the Free Press Journal, the whale shark washed ashore in early December. It's suspected it became entangled in a fishing net and drifted too close to the beach until it was stuck in shallow waters.

Over three hours, dozens of people, including locals, tourists, fishermen, and beachgoers, worked together to push the animal into the water. Their efforts helped the shark return to the water so it could breathe. But waves kept pushing it back, trapping it in a shallow area.

Thankfully, two rescue boats arrived and carefully towed the shark out to open water by tying a rope around its tail. This rescue mission was a success thanks to the heroic people who helped.

Many individuals endured cuts and abrasions on their hands, arms, and legs due to the shark's coarse, sandpaper-like skin. However, that didn't deter them from saving this gentle fish.

People on social media celebrated the people's bravery in several posts.

On one Instagram video, someone commented, "Incredible! Proud of every person who stepped in to help. True heroes," per the FPJ.

Why was the shark stranded?

On the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, whale sharks are listed as an endangered species. These sharks — among the gentlest and most docile sharks in the ocean — are routinely endangered by human activity, especially irresponsible fishing.

It's suspected that a fishing net played a role in the animal's stranding, but it could have been caused by a number of factors.

Increased human activity or development in and around the ocean can destroy habitats and push marine animals into new areas. This can drive prey toward shore, forcing predators, like whale sharks, to hunt in shallower waters.

How can we prevent marine animal strandings?

It's wonderful that these people were able to save this whale shark. But safer fishing practices and ocean conservation efforts would help prevent future strandings.

It's important that fishermen use the proper nets, only fish in designated areas, and always retrieve their nets. Leaving nets behind harms fish and also contributes to microplastic pollution in the water.

Supporting conservation policies that protect the ocean can prevent habitat destruction, so animals don't have to wander closer to shore. To ensure stranded animals are saved, you can also call for more efficient coastal rescue protocols, so the next stranded shark doesn't have to struggle for hours on end or rely on the kindness of civilians.

