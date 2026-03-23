Lawmakers propose historic ban on controversial hunting practice: 'We need every ally we can get'

"We can use these free allies to help us and protect us naturally."

In Colorado, a bill seeking to ban private beaver kills on public lands is morphing into a broader debate on hunting in the state.

As The Colorado Sun reported, animal protection groups are backing the beaver-protecting House Bill 1323 as a measure to manage increasing wildfire risks and drought conditions. However, hunters and trappers have argued that it's a ploy to eventually forbid all hunting.

Samantha Miller from the Center for Biological Diversity laid out the case for why protecting beavers is a must. She noted that the state is facing "crisis" conditions, including heightened wildfire risk, extremely low snowpack, and persistent drought.

Making matters worse, the state is in financial distress. Miller argued that beavers come cost-free and can help with these climate obstacles.

"We need every ally we can get in this fight against increased wildfires and drought," Miller declared. "And so the hope is, while we're in a budget shortfall and while we are in a pretty desperate drought and wildfire situation, we can use these free allies to help us and protect us naturally."

In contrast, advocates for hunting and trapping argue that the bill's supporters are carefully ensuring that compromise regulations fail in the backdrop. They pointed to an unsuccessful attempt to forbid mountain lion hunting and the state's determined effort to reintroduce gray wolves as examples of Governor Jared Polis and animal rights advocates overstepping.

Polis' office denied a broad anti-hunting motivation, and it's worth noting that Miller's argument has merit in real-life examples. Beavers, a keystone species, have shown themselves to be critical ecosystem contributors in helping out drought-affected areas, such as Lake Powell.

In Colorado, there is strong anecdotal evidence from the 2020 East Troublesome Fire to support the idea that beavers are valuable in protecting against wildfire destruction.

This bill goes one step further than a measure to forbid the commercial sale of animal fur, including the skins of beavers, red foxes, and bobcats. Miller argued that the argument from hunters and trappers is more about fear-mongering than an actual initiative by advocates to ban hunting.

"This proposal is specific: It protects beavers on public lands because removing even one beaver family can damage an entire wetland system and reduce watershed and wildfire resilience," Miller told The Colorado Sun.

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