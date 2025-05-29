Researchers uncover wildfire protection strategy hiding in plain sight — and it starts with an overlooked species

While assessing the fire damage, officials found that only these habitats were untouched.

Beavers are offering forests unexpected protection against wildfires. By bolstering beaver habitats, scientists have found they can prevent parts of the environment from being scorched.

A new study shows that beaver dams and the wetlands they create were the only features to survive an incinerated landscape in the wake of recent wildfires in Colorado.

In 2020, the East Troublesome Fire became the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, burning nearly 200,000 acres and taking more than a month to contain. While assessing the damage from the fire, wildlife managers reported that only beaver ponds were untouched.

Beavers are incredible creatures, building dams to create their own habitat. The semiaquatic rodents block off streams to pool water into ponds and develop wetlands where they can build homes. The water, of course, is not flammable and offers protection against an increasing number of wildfires.

Researchers studied five fires from 2000 to 2018. In their findings, they reported that beaver ponds and canals thoroughly irrigate the surrounding land, turning dry, flammable vegetation into lush landscape. Not only did the plants survive, but the green space provided refuge to livestock and wildlife.

Wildfires impact human communities in a number of ways. Smoke inhalation increases the risk of heart attack and stroke while reducing the body's immunity. Wildfires also have an effect on mental health, causing trauma when a person is exposed to danger and loss.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Wildlife managers are looking for ways to support beaver populations. It's estimated that while there were once 100 to 200 million beavers across North America, today's numbers sit around 10 to 15 million.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is focusing on habitat restoration. In 2018, the National Wildlife Federation adopted a resolution to support beaver restoration as a response to the changing climate.

Beavers are often called nature's engineers. Their ingenuity could be the answer to surviving in a world with an ever-changing climate.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.