  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers uncover wildfire protection strategy hiding in plain sight — and it starts with an overlooked species

While assessing the fire damage, officials found that only these habitats were untouched.

by Kate Saxton
While assessing the fire damage, officials found that only these habitats were untouched.

Photo Credit: iStock

Beavers are offering forests unexpected protection against wildfires. By bolstering beaver habitats, scientists have found they can prevent parts of the environment from being scorched.

A new study shows that beaver dams and the wetlands they create were the only features to survive an incinerated landscape in the wake of recent wildfires in Colorado.

In 2020, the East Troublesome Fire became the second-largest wildfire in the state's history, burning nearly 200,000 acres and taking more than a month to contain. While assessing the damage from the fire, wildlife managers reported that only beaver ponds were untouched.

Beavers are incredible creatures, building dams to create their own habitat. The semiaquatic rodents block off streams to pool water into ponds and develop wetlands where they can build homes. The water, of course, is not flammable and offers protection against an increasing number of wildfires.

Researchers studied five fires from 2000 to 2018. In their findings, they reported that beaver ponds and canals thoroughly irrigate the surrounding land, turning dry, flammable vegetation into lush landscape. Not only did the plants survive, but the green space provided refuge to livestock and wildlife.

Wildfires impact human communities in a number of ways. Smoke inhalation increases the risk of heart attack and stroke while reducing the body's immunity. Wildfires also have an effect on mental health, causing trauma when a person is exposed to danger and loss.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation

Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs.

LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs.

To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save.

Learn more

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Wildlife managers are looking for ways to support beaver populations. It's estimated that while there were once 100 to 200 million beavers across North America, today's numbers sit around 10 to 15 million.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is focusing on habitat restoration. In 2018, the National Wildlife Federation adopted a resolution to support beaver restoration as a response to the changing climate.

Beavers are often called nature's engineers. Their ingenuity could be the answer to surviving in a world with an ever-changing climate.

What would you do if natural disasters were threatening your home?

Move somewhere else 🌎

Reinforce my home 🏠

Nothing 🤷

This is happening already 😬

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x