"It was a blind date, so we're glad it all worked out."

Steve the beaver's repeated breakouts made him an unusual wildlife celebrity. Now the animal once known for escaping has reached a different milestone: He and his mate, Doris, have had their first kit on a farm in Wales.

What happened?

According to BBC News, the team at Cefn Garthenor, a 210-acre rewilding and biodiversity project, believes Steve and Doris' first kit was born around the end of May.

Steve became widely known at Wallington in Northumberland, where he kept getting out of his enclosure. Rangers concluded that the escapes were driven by his urge to find a mate, not by random mischief.

His repeated bids for freedom were made possible by storms that damaged fencing. The episodes also cemented his name, a reference to Steve McQueen's character in "The Great Escape."

Last year's move placed Steve in a farm enclosure. Since then, he appears to have found the outcome he had been seeking.

Why does it matter?

What seemingly explained Steve's escapes was a basic mating instinct. Once caretakers understood that motive, they stopped treating the situation as a containment problem and focused on giving him a better setting.

Beavers are also widely known for reshaping landscapes, building dams, and creating wetland habitats that can support other species and hold water on land.

The arrival of a kit can be a sign that a managed beaver pair is settled and thriving.

What's being done?

For Steve, the main intervention was relocation. After the run of breakouts in Northumberland, he was transferred to Cefn Garthenor.

That response addressed the cause of the problem rather than just the symptom. Instead of relying on stronger fencing, caretakers gave Steve conditions that better matched his natural instincts.

Such solutions often work best when they take animal behavior seriously. Whether the issue involves habitat, breeding, or stress, understanding the "why" can lead to a better situation.

For the team at Cefn Garthenor, the result speaks for itself. As Alistair Hughes of the farm put it after Steve's long search for a mate finally paid off, "It was a blind date, so we're glad it all worked out."

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