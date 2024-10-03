Officials concerned about threat looming over community as homes are engulfed by ocean: 'It's all too common these days'

Coastal North Carolina homes are collapsing into the ocean following intense storms, steady erosion, and rising sea levels, the Washington Post reported.

Two additional homes in Rodanthe, North Carolina, recently fell into the sea due to the effects of changing and devastating weather patterns. Nine homes have collapsed in this same area since 2020.

What's happening?

As the Post reported, the most recent vacant homes collapsed overnight on a section of beach that had already been closed off due to safety risks. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"Unfortunately, it is all too common these days," said Cape Hatteras National Seashore superintendent David Hallac, per the Post. "I'm actually surprised it didn't collapse sooner. It's been perilously perched above the ocean for quite some time now."

Worse yet, the home collapses are damaging other vulnerable homes nearby. Homeowners are scheduling contractors to tear them down, but Mother Nature isn't waiting around for demolition dates and knocking them down herself.

Why are collapsing homes important?

Collapsing homes pose immediate safety risks for community members and create enormous amounts of debris that can get carried away in ocean waves. Debris has been found over 20 miles away along the coast, despite contractors being hired to remove it in trucks as promptly as possible after collapses.

This phenomenon also demonstrates the sheer power of coastal erosion and rising sea levels on America's East Coast.

The increase in extreme storms is directly connected to our rapidly overheating planet, which is sparked by human activities like burning dirty fuels for energy. Planet-overheating pollution causes sea levels to rise and nearby homes to be at risk.

Although cleanup efforts in Rodanthe are underway, more home collapses will undoubtedly occur in the future.

What's being done about vulnerable seaside homes?

In North Carolina and elsewhere, seaside homeowners are racing against the clock to shift their homes farther from the shore at costs well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Park Service has purchased at-risk homes to tear them down before they fall and then create public beach access with the vacant space.

Meanwhile, scientists are working on innovative coastal erosion solutions, such as turning seawater minerals into a type of natural cement. Engineers have also developed sand motors to address coastal erosion and protect shorelines.

If you live in a coastal home and are looking to boost its climate resilience, it is worth exploring hurricane-resistant building materials that are sustainable and durable against high winds and rain. Homeowners in places with fluctuating water levels are also considering floating homes that offer flood protection and make living in flood-prone areas a safe, viable option.

