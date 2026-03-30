National park tourists spark outrage after risking their lives for selfie with wild animal

"There was even a lady who hustled across the road with her two kids … to get a picture with it."

While it's OK to marvel at the wonders of nature, a recent video showed that far too many people are harnessing their own "main character energy" when it comes to interacting with them.

The touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account shared footage taken by Becca Caldwell (@bferg16) of tourists risking their safety and that of a nearby bear for photos.

The video from Mount Rainier in Washington shows cars parked in a lot or moving slowly while a bear is seen in the nearby woods. Tourists are venturing dangerously close, eager to capture images.

"This bear was on the side of the road and people were running up, across the road, and then standing 5-10ft away to take pictures," Caldwell recalled in the caption. "There was even a lady who hustled across the road with her two kids, one of whom was eating an apple, to get a picture with it."

Black bears are a fixture at Mount Rainier, per the park's website. Officials are definitely aware of the tendencies of tourists writing: "All bears need space, so don't sneak up on them for photos!"

Instead, the park recommends staying 300 feet away, or 20 car lengths, for your safety. The reason is that close interactions with humans can reduce bears' fear of them and increase their aggression and tendency to attack.

That's both bad for humans, who can be attacked as the animals start to wander into new areas. It's also eventually bad for the bears, which might have to be put down for safety reasons.

Unfortunately, this behavior is all too common, especially when a bear like this one doesn't outwardly express its discomfort.

"Fortunately a park ranger came by and got everybody out of the road and into the small parking area, but still too close," Caldwell said.

Commenters on Instagram were frustrated by the video.

"If they attacked someone, they would put them down, but people are basically attacking them," one wrote. "Wrong in so many ways."

"Representing my great state of Washington, I sincerely apologize to this bear," another said.

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