Homeowner forced to take drastic action after waking up to unlikely intruder in kitchen: 'Immediate danger'

by Joseph Clark
Photo Credit: iStock

In New Mexico, a man was sleeping when he awoke to an intruder in his home. But it wasn't human. A black bear had found its way into his home near Hermits Peak, where it was destroying his kitchen in search of food. KOAT reported that the man got his rifle and shot the animal after it had broken a window and torn up a cabinet. 

What's happening?

State officials later confirmed the killing and said the homeowner wouldn't face charges. 

"In a situation like this, where you're in immediate danger, you're trying to protect your own life, somebody else's life, property, a pet or something like that. Generally, we are not going to charge anybody in those situations," said Darren Vaughan, communications director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

Bear sightings happen more often during midsummer, when food is harder to find at higher elevations. Shrinking natural habitats and longer droughts often push wildlife into human spaces. The U.S Geological Survey reported that warming global temperatures are also scrambling hibernation patterns. The combination of these factors is causing more dangerous clashes between humans and bears.

Why is this concerning?

Experts say people and wild animals are encountering each other more as forest land continues shrinking, giving way to expanding towns. A BBC feature noted that many animal attacks happen whenever their food supply begins to disappear, forcing them to travel farther out. Humans are putting these creatures in a no-win situation.

The danger cuts both ways. Humans face obvious risks, and the animals lose too. When these encounters turn deadly, vulnerable wildlife populations decline even faster. This makes it more difficult to protect biodiversity during a time when so many species are already fighting for their survival. 

What's being done about it?

Communities are testing solutions that balance safety with conservation. In Alberta, Canada, a forested overpass built over a highway has sharply reduced collisions by guiding animals safely across. Another study found that protecting just 1.2% more land worldwide could prevent thousands of species from going extinct. In Gabon, environmental educators are working with schools and local communities to discourage poaching and build support for protecting threatened wildlife.

Vaughan also had some advice for campers. "If you are camping out in the backcountry, make sure that you keep a very, very clean campsite so that you eliminate the risk of things like that," he said.

