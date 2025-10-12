Shocking security video shows teenage girl's confrontation with wild bear: 'I was literally face to face with her'

A 2021 viral video out of Bradbury, California, shows just how tense human-wildlife encounters can get. A backyard security camera caught the moment a brown bear and her cubs wandered along a wall before being confronted by barking dogs, leading a teenager to shove the bear. The clip spread online, but experts warn it points to a deeper problem.

What's happening?

Seventeen-year-old Hailey Morinico was inside when she heard her dogs barking. When she got outside, the bear swiped at and picked up Valentina, her mother's emotional support animal. In a split-second decision, Hailey rushed over and shoved the mama bear off the wall before hurrying her dogs back inside.

"When I knelt down, I was literally face to face with her," Hailey told CNN. "That was when I had to think. I didn't really think up until then. ... I did this for [my mom]."

She said the only thing going through her mind was that she had to protect her dogs.

Commenters online sympathized with both sides. "The mama bear was just defending her babies too," one wrote. Another added, "Two mama bears defending their families."

Why is this concerning?

As communities expand further into wildlands and human activity-caused warming climates drive habitat loss, encounters between people and large predators are on the rise. Bears that lose access to natural food sources often turn to garbage, fruit trees, and pet food near homes, putting both residents and wildlife in danger.

These situations can escalate quickly as humans face serious risks, and bears that lash out can be euthanized. Wildlife officials warn that without intervention, conflicts could grow more frequent, straining communities and threatening bear populations that are endangered or have only recently recovered in parts of the United States.

What's being done about these encounters?

Wildlife experts urge residents in bear-prone areas to secure trash, remove food sources, and install bear-resistant containers. Simple steps such as cleaning outdoor grills and keeping pet food indoors can reduce risk.

Long-term solutions are gaining traction. Conservation groups and state agencies are investing in wildlife crossings, habitat preservation, and coexistence programs that make it safer for animals to roam without clashing with people. Successful wildlife corridors in places including Colorado and Florida not only protect species but also reduce accidents and conflicts.

If you encounter a bear, experts recommend backing away slowly, speaking calmly, and giving the animal a way to escape.

